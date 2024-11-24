Search
Minute Meditations

Rebuild the House of God

The reflection of ourselves in the cross is difficult to describe, and I’m sure equally difficult to understand or accept. Yet it lies at the heart of Francis’ spirituality and mission. It also ties in most intimately with his experience before the San Damiano crucifix and the invitation to rebuild the church. It was a transformed heart, a transformed self, into the image of Christ that became the tools by which society, the church, and all life could be rebuilt. As we embrace this process, we take a major step toward discovering who we are as disciples of Christ; we are also well on the way to rebuilding our inner life and ultimately rebuilding the house of God.

—from the book In the Footsteps of Francis and Clare
by Roch Niemier, OFM

In the Footsteps of Francis and Clare
