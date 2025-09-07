Franciscan Media
Minute Meditations

Be Your Truest Self

A confident person holding his head up with a grateful posture.

The path into discovery of self is the cross. The cross is a mirror. In seeing myself in that mirror, I see Christ crucified, and in seeing Christ crucified, I see my most authentic self. As I am transformed into that image, I become the person God has always intended me to be. The distinguishing marks that identify me are the same I see in Jesus: poverty, humility and charity, which are identifying marks of the face of God. Paul’s words in Galatians 2:20 are then very fitting: “it is no longer I who live, but it is Christ who lives in me.” Then I am; I am my true and genuine self.

—from the book In the Footsteps of Francis and Clare
by Roch Niemier, OFM

St. Francis of Assisi
