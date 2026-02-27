Pray for Asylum Seekers

It takes grit to cross a border for a better life, irrespective of laws. This is a reality to which I cannot relate. But as I survey the desert landscape around me, dotted with flecks of green and framed by canyons, I think of what it might look like in the dead of night: negotiating the jagged terrain with no protection from the elements.

At a weekly general audience in 2021, Pope Francis likened the plight of asylum seekers to the struggle of the Holy Family. “Herod is a symbol of many tyrants of yesterday and today. For these tyrants, people don’t matter, power matters,” he said before giving us a simple call to action. “Protect all those who flee because of war, hatred, and hunger.”

The best I can do is offer up a prayer for those who need it.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “One Nation Under God“

by Christopher Heffron