Franciscan Media
Minute Meditations

Pray for Asylum Seekers

group of people walking and fleeing

It takes grit to cross a border for a better life, irrespective of laws. This is a reality to which I cannot relate. But as I survey the desert landscape around me, dotted with flecks of green and framed by canyons, I think of what it might look like in the dead of night: negotiating the jagged terrain with no protection from the elements. 

At a weekly general audience in 2021, Pope Francis likened the plight of asylum seekers to the struggle of the Holy Family. “Herod is a symbol of many tyrants of yesterday and today. For these tyrants, people don’t matter, power matters,” he said before giving us a simple call to action. “Protect all those who flee because of war, hatred, and hunger.”  

The best I can do is offer up a prayer for those who need it. 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “One Nation Under God
by Christopher Heffron

SAMO blog footer
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.