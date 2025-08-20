Our Prayer Partners

I was led to offer the Lord’s Prayer with Teresa at St. Joseph’s Chapel in Avila, where La Madre taught me to enter into this familiar prayer’s inner meaning. With her help, I was able to turn an often-empty vocal prayer into a meditation on filial love, trust, and ever-willing forgiveness. I was led to pray with John of the Cross as he, in contemplation, ascended Mount Carmel, emptying himself of all concerns and anxieties along the arduous way. I followed behind him, hoping to be filled at the bubbling mountain spring of God’s surpassing love, wisdom, and delight.

For decades, the saints have been my mentors in prayer, faith companions whom the centuries cannot separate, beloved friends bound by wisdom who “in every generation…passes into holy souls and makes them friends of God, and prophets” (Wisdom 7:27). Our saints await us. Let’s pray.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Prayer Tips from the Saints“

by Gloria Hutchinson