God’s Love Is Constant

God can and does communicate in ways we can’t imagine. If a mother can communicate to her infant, would we ever say that God does not? God is in communication with us by his very presence. It may well be an inspiration or a thought that comes to mind. It may be an impulse to do something good for another.

People who think God is “somewhere up there” have a misunderstanding of the reality of God’s presence. God is infinitely concerned and connected with all of us. There is never a moment when we walk alone. God is always present to us.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Notes from a Friar: God Speaks to All“

by Jim Van Vurst, OFM