The truth is, no matter the depth of any faith or trust in God, we betray one another and are betrayed. It adds up, and we shut down, crossing our arms tightly in self-protection. Betrayal is one of the hardest things to experience. Gazing upon the cross of San Damiano, Francis saw the risen Christ who transcended it. Holding doves, Francis offers a gentle possibility: “Praised be you, my Lord God, with all your creatures.” Hurt hearts can heal. We can strengthen the wings of hope, no matter where we are on our journey. It was all one for Francis. He barreled ahead with an unfailing love, like a wind that still lifts those of us who are broken.

The way that St. Francis kept his arms open to all life, and accepted death within this embrace, is extraordinary. This “holy fool” took it head-on, with the same wholehearted exuberance: “Praised be you, my Lord, through our Sister Bodily Death, from whom no one living can escape.” To praise God through death! Not protesting it, or arguing with it, as if outrage or denial could change the course of its coming.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “St. Francis and the Gift of Love“

by Maureen O’Brien