Do Not Close Your Ears

Too often, the poor, the needy, the homeless, and the destitute are not heard. Immigrants, refugees, and others treated as aliens are pushed away. Victims of trafficking and people at risk of being trafficked go unseen. People with disabilities or physical challenges and those suffering from mental illness are often ignored and left out. Others are held back by the persistence of discrimination. In short, there are many people whose voices are not heard.

People whose concerns are ignored or discounted need a voice to defend their rights. Whose voice do they need? Ours.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “‘Speak Out for Those Who Cannot Speak‘”

by Tom Faletti