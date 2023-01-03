Our Blog

Sharing the Word for January 3, 2023

Tuesday of the Second Week in Christmas Time

January 3, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 98:1, 3cd-4, 5-6

An appropriate response from us to God’s initiative of salvation is music. God wants to hear us celebrating what he does for us expressed in the melodiousness of song. Sing out, our psalm says. God wants to hear the joyfulness of harps and trumpets and horns!

The theme of the music is to be God’s wondrous deeds, the victory of his loving care for us throughout the world. It’s not just a select few that God addresses with the power of his salvation. It’s the whole world. “All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God.”

Music is especially appropriate for the people of God during this Christmas season. “Good Christian Friends Rejoice;” “Gloria in excelsis Deo;” “Joy to the World.”

