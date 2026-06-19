Longtime peace activist, priest, and author Fr. John Dear has been a leading voice for Gospel nonviolence for decades, drawing deeply from the examples of Jesus, St. Francis, Gandhi, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In this conversation, Fr. John explores the inner and outer dimensions of violence and nonviolence, the radical call to surrender our will to the God of Peace, and what it truly means to live as extensions of God’s universal love in a world on the brink.

He discusses his powerful new book, Universal Love: Surrendering to the God of Peace, along with his Gospel commentary The Gospel of Peace. Reflection segments throughout the episode are brought to you by Ela Milewska, the Director of Evangelization at the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Show Notes for Surrendering to the God of Peace: The Path of Total Nonviolence

– Check out John’s work at https://beatitudescenter.org and his global podcast, The Nonviolent Jesus Podcast, available on all major platforms and featured on the front page of National Catholic Reporter.

– Order his new book Universal Love: Surrendering to the God of Peace or his commentary The Gospel of Peace: A Commentary on Matthew, Mark, and Luke from the Perspective of Nonviolence.

– The Peace Prayer of St. Francis is a deep well of spiritual wisdom. We are wise to visit this well often, Friar Jack Wintz writes in St. Anthony Messenger.

– Revisit this 2018 interview with Fr. John Dear in St. Anthony Messenger.

– Author Richard B. Patterson shows how we can use the “Prayer of Saint Francis” as a guide to inner healing and loving yourself.

– Fr. Murray Bodo, OFM, reflects on the peaceful spirit of St. Francis of Assisi.

– What do an American civil rights icon of the 1960s and an Italian mystic from the 13th century have in common? More than you might think. Author Christopher Heffron explores the Franciscan spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

– The example of St. Francis can be our guide as we navigate bitter divisions in our world, our nation—and perhaps even our dinner tables. Read the August 2024 cover story in St. Anthony Messenger.

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