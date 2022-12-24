Pause + Pray

Waiting with Hope

Two people holding sparklers

Reflect

Have you taken a moment to consider what this holiday is truly about? On the eve of such a holy day, it’s good to remember how it started.

Pray

Dear God, as the light begins to pass on the day and the birth of Christ draws closer,
let me hold fast to what matters.
Let my heart be lifted and my soul rejoice at the incarnate Word Made Flesh.
May I spend these waning hours until Christmas
humbled by the simplicity of the moment and the peace that it brings.
Amen.

Act

The greatest gifts don’t come in packages. Sometimes a call, a visit, or a simple text to a loved one is priceless. Share this prayer with somebody who needs a lift on Christmas Eve.

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province.
