Pause + Pray

A Merry—and Prayerful—Christmas!

Empty manger with light shining from above

Reflect

With joy and conviction, today we say, “Merry Christmas!” And it truly is a beautiful and holy day. Still, like all things in our spiritual life, it’s part of a continuum. The season of Advent fades out as the Christmas season appears, like a slow dissolve between scenes in a movie.

Pray

Lord, like the shepherds in Bethlehem, we are filled with deep-seated joy
as we welcome you into our wounded world.
May we also be like the shepherds, who went about praising your name
after visiting you in the manger. Today is a day to celebrate.
Today is a day to renew our discipleship.
Amen.

Act

Today as we celebrate the birth of Jesus, take a moment to pause and relish this sacred moment. It’s been another hard year, and you might need to dig deep. But if ever there is a day to practice intentional gratitude, Christmas is it.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Connnect

28 W. Liberty Street
Cincinnati, OH 45202
513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request