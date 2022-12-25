A Merry—and Prayerful—Christmas!

Reflect

With joy and conviction, today we say, “Merry Christmas!” And it truly is a beautiful and holy day. Still, like all things in our spiritual life, it’s part of a continuum. The season of Advent fades out as the Christmas season appears, like a slow dissolve between scenes in a movie.

Pray

Lord, like the shepherds in Bethlehem, we are filled with deep-seated joy

as we welcome you into our wounded world.

May we also be like the shepherds, who went about praising your name

after visiting you in the manger. Today is a day to celebrate.

Today is a day to renew our discipleship.

Amen.

Act

Today as we celebrate the birth of Jesus, take a moment to pause and relish this sacred moment. It’s been another hard year, and you might need to dig deep. But if ever there is a day to practice intentional gratitude, Christmas is it.