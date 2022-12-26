A Place to Live

Reflect

Basic human dignity should entitle us each to have shelter from the elements and a place on earth to call our own. Housing should be a simple human right, and yet many people around the world do not have a home to return to. The least we can do is remember them and pray for future justice.

Pray

Dear God, your Scriptures tell us we can hide in the shelter of your wings.

And so today, I pray for such comfort for my fellow human beings

who are without the safety of a home.

Protect them. Watch over them. Keep them safe from harm and despair.

I pray for policy changes that might make the future a more just one for all people.

I pray for a future where every human being could have a place to call home.

Until that day comes, show me what more I could do to hasten it,

and fill me with compassion for those who still wait.

Amen.

Act

Contact the nearest temporary housing shelter and ask what they need that you might be able to donate. Even small contributions add up, and your dollars may go farther than you think.