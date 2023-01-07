Pause + Pray

Unbecome

Reflect

Our life’s pilgrimage can get muddied rather easily with expectations, opinions, and norms of society. St. Francis is a great example of how to “unbecome” things of this world so that we can become who God made us to be.

Pray

Lord of all creation, the distraction of the world is right at our fingertips.
Systems tell us who we should be,
what successes we should be focusing on,
and how we should be living.
Help me to put the ‘shoulds’ aside.
Grace me with stillness so that I can hear your voice guiding the way.
Amen.

Act

Sit with this verse from Esther 4:14, “Perhaps this is the moment for which you have been created.” Where is God calling you to be his hands and feet in the world today?

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
