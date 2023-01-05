Entrance to Your Heart

Reflect

“I am the gate. Whoever enters through me will be saved…” Today let the words of John 10:9 give you comfort along the way.

Pray

God, this morning I’m struck by my words to you:

How they’re the same today as yesterday. And the day before that.

Why do I need so much help? It’s constant!

Even when my life has no crisis, I cannot do it alone.

Today I ask for the acceptance of how much help I need.

I need the humility, the understanding that my prayers are knocks,

And your welcoming door keeps opening.

Act

Doors and gates are such a part of our lives, and yet we never really think about how we pass through them. Today, think of how holy, simple, and beautiful this image is: Jesus as a door.