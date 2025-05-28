Pause + Pray

The Lord Gives, and the Lord Takes Away

person holding a key in their hand

Reflect

So often, we claim people and possessions as our own—my car, my house, my daughter. But none of these really belong to me. Sometimes, it’s helpful to think of these gifts of God as being on loan from him.

Pray

Dear God,
Everything I “have” is yours.
You have loaned it all to me for now, but probably not forever.
Help me love what I have and let it go when you ask me to.
Loosen my grip on the things I think I can’t live without—
the only thing I can’t live without is you.

Act

Imagine something you love and practice saying the words, “I will give this back to you, Lord, when you ask me.” It’s not easy!

