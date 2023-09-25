Reflect

During the Eucharistic prayer, we hear the words, “Remember all who have died in your mercy; welcome them into the light of your face.” Who comes to mind when you hear this? Can you feel the comfort in your heart?

Pray

God,

As we celebrate you

during Communion,

our hearts hold the grief

of those now gone.

As we walk to receive you,

we know you have received

our loved ones.

We can let go, knowing

they are safe and loved,

bathed in the beauty of your light.

Act

Today, look up images of Christ painted by Rembrandt, such as Christ, with the Sick around Him, Receiving Children, Christ with Folded Arms, or perhaps Christ at Emmaus. Spend some time beholding these ethereal paintings.

