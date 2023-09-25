Pause + Pray

The Light of Your Face

Christ at Emmaus

Reflect

During the Eucharistic prayer, we hear the words, “Remember all who have died in your mercy; welcome them into the light of your face.” Who comes to mind when you hear this? Can you feel the comfort in your heart?

Pray

God,
As we celebrate you
during Communion,
our hearts hold the grief
of those now gone.
As we walk to receive you,
we know you have received
our loved ones.
We can let go, knowing
they are safe and loved,
bathed in the beauty of your light.

Act

Today, look up images of Christ painted by Rembrandt, such as Christ, with the Sick around Him, Receiving Children, Christ with Folded Arms, or perhaps Christ at Emmaus. Spend some time beholding these ethereal paintings.

To read more by this author, click here.

Pause+Pray book
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content