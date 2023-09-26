Let Your Life Speak

Reflect

One of the most well-known poems of Mary Oliver is “The Summer Day.” She ends it with some of her most famous words, “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”

Pray

Creating Spirit,

Far too often I make demands of my own life

and try to tell it how to live and be.

A deeper, more authentic way to live

is allowing my life to speak to me, through me.

Show me how to deeply listen to my life

so that I may discover how to live this wild and precious life well.

Amen.

Act

Sit with these questions: What will you do with your one wild and precious life? What is your life inviting you into?

