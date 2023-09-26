Pause + Pray

Let Your Life Speak

woman smiling joyfully

Reflect

One of the most well-known poems of Mary Oliver is “The Summer Day.” She ends it with some of her most famous words, “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”

Pray

Creating Spirit,
Far too often I make demands of my own life
and try to tell it how to live and be.
A deeper, more authentic way to live 
is allowing my life to speak to me, through me.
Show me how to deeply listen to my life
so that I may discover how to live this wild and precious life well.
Amen.

Act

Sit with these questions: What will you do with your one wild and precious life? What is your life inviting you into?

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province.
