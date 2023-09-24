Your Unique Path

Reflect

Sometimes on the path we’re walking it is easy to take out our frustration and confusion on God. This is human, normal, and OK. But what would it look like to consider resting in your inherent union with the divine in the unknown, in the proverbial desert, and in the tension?

Pray

This path is uniquely mine, which is to say it is ours,

since you never leave me,

though it sometimes seems like you forsake me,

especially when I judge you through the lens of my fantasies.

Today I will trust our path, where my illusions are freed to sink in the soil

and my obsessions are freed to sink in the sea,

here on “the edge of the inside,” this perfect path for me.

In a world that is not my own, I will make our path my home.

Act

Today whenever you begin to feel lost in the overwhelming nature of life’s complexities, allow a phrase from this prayer to ruminate, and create the cognitive space for you to make your home—with God—in the unknowing.

