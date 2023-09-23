Polarization vs. Alienation

Reflect

One of the saddest realizations of our current culture is how polarized we Americans have become—politics, faith, how we treat people different than us. While polarizations are living in camps or opposite spectrums, alienation completely isolates and ignores those who are different from us. Many people feel alienated today—LBGQA+ persons, migrants and refugees, and racial and ethnic minorities.

Pray

Spirit of love,

Break the barriers of hatred that sometimes prevent us

from truly honoring another person’s human dignity—

however different from yourself.

May we not be bound so tightly to legalism

but instead be led by justice, mercy, and compassion.

Amen.

Act

Consider the people in your life where you strongly disagree on various issues. How might God be calling you to work toward unity with those people?

