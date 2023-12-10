The Gift of Repentance

Reflect

John the Baptist preached, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.” Repentance means to turn around, change course, and let go of behaviors that stand in the way of experiencing God in your life. What do you need to change? What new paths do you need to explore? Toward what creative behaviors is God calling you?

Pray

Loving God,

I come here in a spirit of repentance.

I let go of the past and embrace your dreams for the future.

Help me to repent of things done and undone

And resolve to follow your vision more faithfully in my life and for the world.

Let me see your realm of Shalom, joy, love, wholeness, and justice,

Burst forth in my life and the world.

Amen.

Act

Take time today to “listen to your life,” noting the quality of your relationship with God, your family and friends, your possessions, and use of time. If there are any areas that require change, ask for God’s guidance and courage to make the changes necessary, and, if possible, make amends with those you have harmed. Try to explore new and life-giving behaviors and attitudes as you seek to be God’s companion in healing the world.