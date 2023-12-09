Posture of Anticipation

Reflect

In the Christmas season we anticipate the coming of the babe born in Bethlehem. This happened over 2,000 years ago, but God is an active God who still shows up in our world today, often in unexpected ways.

Pray

I’m still waiting for the star to appear,

to rise in the night sky

as hope lights up the town.

How will you show up?

How will you be born in my world, my Lord?

Act

What does a spiritual posture of openness and anticipation look like to you? Do you believe in possibility, that God might show up in your life in unexpected ways?