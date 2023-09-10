Pause + Pray

The Body of Christ

Eucharist Bread Wine

Reflect

The centurion knew he was not worthy for Jesus to enter under the roof of his home, but his faith convinced him Jesus would heal his servant anyway.

Pray

Dear Jesus,
I move along in the Communion line at Mass,
and I know I am not worthy for you to enter under the roof of my mouth—
this sinful mouth that stretches the truth,
fails to forgive or apologize,
and too often ingests foods and drinks that aren’t good for me.
And then the priest raises the host before me and says,
“The body of Christ.”
At that moment, I know your power will heal my mouth and my soul.
And I answer boldly,
“Amen.”

Act

The next time you receive the Eucharist, think about the roof of your mouth and Jesus’ powerful presence in a tiny wafer. When you answer, “Amen,” don’t whisper it gently; proclaim it loudly with power and conviction.

Colleen Arnold, MD
Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
