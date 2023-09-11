Help. Thanks. Wow.

Reflect

In her book with this very title, Anne Lamott shows how these three prayers—asking for help, appreciating the good we find, and feeling awe at the world around us—get us through the day and show us the way forward.

Pray

Ever present God,

Help and support me when I am weak and most need you.

Teach me gratitude for all the experiences and moments of life.

Help me to be on the lookout for awe all around me.

Amen.

Act

Where do I need help right now? What am I grateful for? Where am I finding awe around me?