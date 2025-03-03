Take Nothing For the Journey

Reflect

On a medical mission to Haiti, we climbed a long, steep trail to a mountain town for a three-day clinic. Mules carried the medical supplies, so humans had to carry their own belongings. It’s amazing what you realize you can do without. It reminded me of Jesus sending his apostles on their mission and telling them not to take anything for the journey.

Pray

Jesus,

It’s scary to let go of our material attachments.

Yet, life’s excesses can weigh us down

and distract us from what’s important.

Help us carry only what we truly need:

in our hearts and homes and daily responsibilities.

Act

Search through a drawer or closet and give away one or two things you don’t truly need.