Commitment to Justice

Reflect

Committing to justice requires clarity of purpose and a steadfast dedication to fairness and equality. St. Francis advocated for justice by standing up for the marginalized and promoting peace. Simplifying our lives allows us to focus on advocating for justice with integrity and conviction.

Pray

Just God,

Guide us in our pursuit of justice and equality.

Inspire us to take action against injustice

with a clear and humble heart.

May we follow in the footsteps of St. Francis,

seeking peace and harmony for all.

Grant us the courage to simplify our lives

and prioritize justice in all our endeavors.

Amen.

Act

How can you use your voice and resources to support causes that promote fairness and equality? Actively engage in conversations and actions that contribute to a more just and compassionate society, inspired by St. Francis’ commitment to simplicity and justice.