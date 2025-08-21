Reflect

In the Book of Job, a lot is made out of that whirlwind that comes at the end, but very little is made out of the fact that the book begins with another whirlwind—the one that destroys his crops, wealth, and, finally, his children. In some sense, the entire Book of Job is one huge terrible whirlwind of suffering and confusion, doubt and desperation. But the lesson is clear: Pay attention! If you have eyes, see! In the midst of the whirlwind, God is there. Listen for his voice, and you will hear.

Pray

Lord Jesus,

Give me courage and hope, eyes to see, and ears to hear,

and a willingness to listen when you speak to me,

whether in the dark of night or out of the storm of life,

let me always listen for your voice and trust in your love.

Act

The next time you feel forsaken or overwhelmed, take a few minutes and go outside. Let yourself listen to the breeze or the sigh of the doves. Take a deep breath and look around you, at the people walking by, in the cars driving past, and your neighbors’ houses. Sometimes simply knowing we are not alone can give us the courage to go on.