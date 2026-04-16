Sparkles in Psalms 

Reflect

So many times, a small cluster of words in the Psalms sparkles just right. Consider the rays of these lines from Psalm 17: “Let me see your face; when I awake, let me be filled with your presence” (15). What image do you see as you read these phrases?

Pray

Yes, I long to see your face.

more and more, if truth be told.

Flood my heart with light,

with love.

Today I trust in your grace, your beauty.

I lift my hopes and find you—

dazzling me like sun piercing stained glass.

Act

Remember that you can begin your day over and over, awakening to God throughout– in the morning, and again as you move through obligations, chores, challenges, joys.