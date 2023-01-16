Separated by Color

Pause + Pray

“Let us make man in our image, according to our likeness” (Gen 1:26). Sadly, we do not always see each other in this way. Racism is a reminder of our brokenness. Let us pray for the eyes to see one another as God sees us.

Heavenly Father, I come to you as a child
knitted together in my mother’s womb by your loving hands.
Open my eyes to see myself as your reflection.
Remove what blinds me from seeing your image in others
that we may truly be one family in your embrace.
Amen.

Consider the people in your life.  Are there people excluded from your inner circle? Take time today to ponder why they are excluded and see if you might make room for them.

