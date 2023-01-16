Separated by Color

Reflect

“Let us make man in our image, according to our likeness” (Gen 1:26). Sadly, we do not always see each other in this way. Racism is a reminder of our brokenness. Let us pray for the eyes to see one another as God sees us.

Pray

Heavenly Father, I come to you as a child

knitted together in my mother’s womb by your loving hands.

Open my eyes to see myself as your reflection.

Remove what blinds me from seeing your image in others

that we may truly be one family in your embrace.

Amen.

Act

Consider the people in your life. Are there people excluded from your inner circle? Take time today to ponder why they are excluded and see if you might make room for them.