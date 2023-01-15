Alternate Energies

Reflect

If we could use almost-free, renewable, natural power sources like solar, geothermal or hydro-electric, why would we choose toxic, diminishing fossil fuels instead? As Pope Francis said in Laudato Si: “We know that technology based on the use of highly polluting fossil fuels–especially coal, but also oil and, to a lesser degree, gas–needs to be progressively replaced without delay.”

Pray

“The cry of the earth and… the poor cannot continue,” wrote Pope Francis.

Help me attend to those cries and act to heal them.

Act

Check out the Global Catholic Climate Movement that was founded in 2015 to support Laudato Si and turn it into action. This coalition of over 900 Catholic organizations around the world offers resources, prayer services and activities at their website.