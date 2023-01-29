Ring the Warning Bells

Reflect

Throughout history church bells have invited people to worship and celebrate, as well as ring out warnings of danger like invasion or fire. In September of 2019, they rang in solidarity with the climate strike of four million young people in 150 countries. Some rang for 11 minutes, signaling the 11 years scientists say we have to limit global warming to a maximum increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or risk catastrophic loss of life.

Pray

God, source of all life, you have given us a beautiful planetary home

and made us stewards of your creation.

Give us courage to preserve this unique and precious gift.

Act

Consider how your letters, phone calls, or emails can affect climate legislation or wasteful manufacturing. Speak loud and clear to challenge governments and businesses.