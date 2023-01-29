Reflect
Throughout history church bells have invited people to worship and celebrate, as well as ring out warnings of danger like invasion or fire. In September of 2019, they rang in solidarity with the climate strike of four million young people in 150 countries. Some rang for 11 minutes, signaling the 11 years scientists say we have to limit global warming to a maximum increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or risk catastrophic loss of life.
Pray
God, source of all life, you have given us a beautiful planetary home
and made us stewards of your creation.
Give us courage to preserve this unique and precious gift.
Act
Consider how your letters, phone calls, or emails can affect climate legislation or wasteful manufacturing. Speak loud and clear to challenge governments and businesses.
4 thoughts on “Ring the Warning Bells”
Ok, here we go again with this climate change fear mongering. Yes, the environment matters. Yes, humans are affecting the environment, but so are other things to be considered. Until you can accurately calculate those other factors, please don’t bore me with how you know more than God, because I’m not buying it! Some will say, “the science this and the science that,” oh yeah? There is so much about the environment even the best scientists don’t even know about. And when the real scientists talk, do you listen to what they have to say? It’s not about emotions. It’s by the numbers. But do you want to hear what they say? Maybe the truth is not in your interests because it doesn’t fit your silly agenda. Maybe you have other ulterior motives, such as equity crap this, and equity crap that. It’s not fair that some people have more than others and all of that stuff. Well, that’s not about the climate then, is it? Then we’re talking about politics once again.
Yikes. You don’t seem well at all.
Expert Scientists, hardly. So called experts have been predicting disaster for year. Yet we are still here and those how made the predictions are now Very Rich. I believe God wants us to utilize the many resources He gave us and protect the environment. They are not exclusive.
Hurray for Mike!