Pause + Pray

What’s Your Vocation?

Row of mailboxes

Reflect

He wanted to reunite Roman Catholics and Eastern Orthodox Christians, and became a Capuchin friar as a step toward that desire. But Leopold Mandić’s health issues and mild personality led him down a different path: forty-eight years of hearing confessions and giving lenient penances. Among those he counseled was a young seminarian who became Pope Saint John Paul I.

Pray

St. Leopold, help me to embrace God’s plan,
especially when it seems smaller than my dreams and ambitions.

Act

Send a thank-you note or email to someone whose kindnesses and counsel greatly influenced your life.

Minute Meditations
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Connnect

28 W. Liberty Street
Cincinnati, OH 45202
513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request

Skip to content