What’s Your Vocation?

Reflect

He wanted to reunite Roman Catholics and Eastern Orthodox Christians, and became a Capuchin friar as a step toward that desire. But Leopold Mandić’s health issues and mild personality led him down a different path: forty-eight years of hearing confessions and giving lenient penances. Among those he counseled was a young seminarian who became Pope Saint John Paul I.

Pray

St. Leopold, help me to embrace God’s plan,

especially when it seems smaller than my dreams and ambitions.

Act

Send a thank-you note or email to someone whose kindnesses and counsel greatly influenced your life.