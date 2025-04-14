Proclaim the Good News

Pause + Pray

There is no shortage of bad news at our fingertips: televisions, radios, smartphones, and computers are delivery methods that feed our collective anxieties. Let’s turn them off and focus on the Good News instead.

Pray

God of love,
I find it a challenge
to face the day given the state of the world.
War, famine, unrest, and economic worries
blind me from what I should be looking for: you.
I vow to do better.
I promise to put away the distractions and close my eyes for quiet prayer
to replenish my spirit.
Grace is seldom found in cable news.
But in prayer, it is manifold.
Let me find you there.
Amen.

Instead of spending time in front of your television, spend it outside under the sun or in quiet prayer. God is waiting.

