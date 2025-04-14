Proclaim the Good News

Reflect

There is no shortage of bad news at our fingertips: televisions, radios, smartphones, and computers are delivery methods that feed our collective anxieties. Let’s turn them off and focus on the Good News instead.

Pray

God of love,

I find it a challenge

to face the day given the state of the world.

War, famine, unrest, and economic worries

blind me from what I should be looking for: you.

I vow to do better.

I promise to put away the distractions and close my eyes for quiet prayer

to replenish my spirit.

Grace is seldom found in cable news.

But in prayer, it is manifold.

Let me find you there.

Amen.

Act

Instead of spending time in front of your television, spend it outside under the sun or in quiet prayer. God is waiting.