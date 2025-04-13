Pause + Pray

Mercy That Never Ends

Person looking into the never ending night sky

Reflect

The mercy of God is unending and yet sometimes that is hard for us to accept. Pope Francis once said, “God never tires of forgiving us; we are the ones who tire of seeking his mercy.”

Pray

Merciful Love,
Your favorite action is to extend love and mercy to me in my life.
You never get tired of loving me back into your presence.
Teach me how to receive your goodness.
Amen.

Act

The reckless mercy of God is one of the most beautiful proofs of God’s existence. Consider some spiritual reading to help deepen your understanding. The Name of God Is Mercy, written by Pope Francis, may be a helpful place to begin.

