Pause + Pray

The Gift of Listening

two woman laughing in car

Reflect

Think of the people in your life who really listen to you. How can you be more like them?

Pray

God I know that to be of service
can be profoundly simple–
just inviting another to reveal
the ache within.
It is not about the words we speak in return,
it’s about letting another be heard.
We don’t need to fix it.
We can trust that
just listening is an act of love
Flowing.  Let us just be together.
Two human hearts held within yours. 

Act 

Today reach out to someone who has been struggling, and simply ask them how it’s going in their lives.

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
