The Gift of Listening

Reflect

Think of the people in your life who really listen to you. How can you be more like them?

Pray

God I know that to be of service

can be profoundly simple–

just inviting another to reveal

the ache within.

It is not about the words we speak in return,

it’s about letting another be heard.

We don’t need to fix it.

We can trust that

just listening is an act of love

Flowing. Let us just be together.

Two human hearts held within yours.

Act

Today reach out to someone who has been struggling, and simply ask them how it’s going in their lives.