Water Is Life

According to God’s beautiful designs, living creatures require water, and we are among the many millions of species who depend on the refreshment, nourishment, and cleansing power of water. Birth, Baptism, hydration, cooking: How many ways has water transformed you?

Living Water,
I thank you for providing what I need to live.
From the mighty rivers to the deep sea,
to the clean water that flows through faucets,
you offer refreshment and renewal to me
and other creatures.
May I never take for granted the miracle of water
in my daily life.
Amen.

Pay attention to how much water you consume during an ordinary day. How could you advocate or contribute so that all of God’s people and creatures have access to this precious resource?

