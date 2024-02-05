Peter’s Denial

Reflect

It’s easy to criticize Peter. How could he turn his back on Jesus after all he had seen? But then God pricks my conscience and says, “Didn’t you desert me when you ignored the man holding the ‘Will work for food’ sign? Or when your coworker had a bad day, and you were too busy to help? Haven’t you ignored me when you looked away from the homeless man on the sidewalk?” Yes, Lord, I have.

Pray

Dear Jesus,

Forgive me.

Help me see you in the people around me.

Like Peter, I love you and deny you at the same time.

Keep my faith steadfast and my awareness of others’ needs

as perceptive as yours.

Amen.

Act

Pay close attention to the people you see today. Consider whether there is a concrete way you can help them.