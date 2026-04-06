Peace, Peace, Peace

Reflect

Three times in chapter 20 of John’s gospel, Jesus greets his disciples with “Peace be with you.” How well he knew them, his “brothers,” after their years together. Their world had collapsed. They were afraid. Once would not do, nor twice. Three times. That’s what they needed.

Pray

Comforting God,

I was not in that upper room

after the Resurrection.

Still I find myself frightened

of what’s happening

in my 21st-century world.

Though I try not to be too pessimistic,

sometimes I could use a boost,

one that I might pass on to my friends,

self-described “messes.”

Please give me the grace to help them find peace.

Act

Find a quiet spot—in a chapel, on your porch, in the woods—where you can calm yourself. Imagine the upper room, in awe when Jesus appears to you. He knows what troubles you. Hear him: Peace be with you. Peace be with you. Peace be with you.