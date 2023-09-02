Peace in the Storm

Reflect

Caught in a fierce storm on the Sea of Galilee, the disciples are panic-stricken until they remember that Jesus is in the boat with them. Although I suspect that the storm continued for a while before Jesus calmed the winds and waves, the disciples were no longer afraid once they realized Jesus was with them in the storm. God is with us in the storm, and God will not let us sink. Let us confidently face life’s challenges, knowing we are not alone, and we have been given all the resources we need to experience peace and productivity in the storms of life.

Pray

God of all seasons and times,

Remind me that you are with me in the storms of life.

You will not let me sink,

But you will give me strength to persist and prosper spiritually,

Despite the challenges of life.

Help me, in my trust in you,

To support others who are struggling

To keep afloat in the storm.

Amen.

Act

It has been said that we are all in the same storm and need to act as if we are in the same boat. Today, consider reaching either through personal or political advocacy to support those who are sinking in our community. Consider reaching out with a helping hand to those who struggle to get through the day and make ends meet.