Pause + Pray

Adjusting Our Lens

hand holding photo lens that is in focus.

Reflect

The way we see others is determined by the lens through which we look. Maybe our own limitations and biases cloud the picture. Perhaps a previous experience shades this one, or the other person is influenced by some other event or action, not necessarily mine. So many factors can color human relationships!

Pray

God our loving parent,
I have a hard time with ______________ (enter name.)
Help me to see this person as you do. 

Act

Remember: what was the most compassionate thing you ever did for someone else?

Kathy Coffey
