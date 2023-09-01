Pause + Pray

Like a Deer Who is Longing

woman raising her hands.

Reflect

Reflect on the opening of Psalm 42, “As the deer longs for streams of water, so my soul longs for you.” What do you picture when you read these lines? 

Pray

Today I recognize the beauty: 
the truth that I am like the deer.
And instead of waiting to be filled
I accept that  longing 
flows through all seeking. 
If I stay in this moment
and let go of fulfillment as a goal, 
I feel the peace of embracing 
the yearning itself as a 
precious part of who I am.

Act

Today, let yourself stop striving so hard.  God knows your heart, and will find you.

Maureen O'Brien
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content