Like a Deer Who is Longing

Reflect

Reflect on the opening of Psalm 42, “As the deer longs for streams of water, so my soul longs for you.” What do you picture when you read these lines?

Pray

Today I recognize the beauty:

the truth that I am like the deer.

And instead of waiting to be filled

I accept that longing

flows through all seeking.

If I stay in this moment

and let go of fulfillment as a goal,

I feel the peace of embracing

the yearning itself as a

precious part of who I am.

Act

Today, let yourself stop striving so hard. God knows your heart, and will find you.