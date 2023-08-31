Don’t Let Your Anxieties Choke You

Reflect

In Matthew 13:22, we hear Jesus say, “The seed sown among thorns is the one who hears the word, but then worldly anxiety and the lure of riches choke the word, and it bears no fruit.” Do I let my fears and anxieties overpower my faith?

Pray

Dear God,

I have so many things to worry about!

The world, my family, my job, my finances—

sometimes it seems all I do is worry.

I don’t want my fears to choke my faith.

Please give me the strength to do what I can about my problems

and then the courage to turn them all over to you.

Amen.

Act

Anxiety creates pent-up tension in our bodies. When you start to feel anxious today, shake your hands up and down as fast as you can for 10 seconds. It will burn off that nervous energy and distract your brain from worrying. Then take a deep breath, thank God for taking over, and move on.