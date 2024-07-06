Search
Pause + Pray

Moments of Grief

Reflect

Sometimes we think of grief as something we experience and then move on. The truth is, though, there is no timeline for grief. It can hit you on any day or at any time. Anyone who has lost someone they love can attest to that. It could be years and then a certain situation or memory triggers the feelings of loss all over again. A loss leaves an empty space in our lives. It’s OK to acknowledge and mourn that, no matter when.

Pray

Lord,
When I am weighed down by grief, stay by my side.
Help me to remember that grief is a sign of having deeply loved someone.
Let me recall the times of joy that preceded those of grief.
In those, we can find comfort when we’re struggling.

Act

When you are overcome with grief, be gentle with yourself. Talk to someone about what you’re going through. It could be a friend or a professional.

