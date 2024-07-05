Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Looking Up

hands holding phone, surrounded by photos

Reflect

She pulled up her photo file on her phone, excited to show me what she had seen on an excursion to a dark park away from city lights: images from a friend’s telescope. “There’s a nebula. Can you see a dark image of a horse’s head?” As she eagerly enlarged the screen, I gasped in delight at a million dazzling stars.

Pray

God of light,
Centuries ago, wisdom figures from the East followed your star
until they found you and your parents after your birth.
In times of darkness, drained of insight,
when I feel burdened and losing my purpose,
send a gentle nudge my way to remind me to look up for your brightness,
always there for me.

Act

Today, find an opportunity to bring brightness and strength to someone, whether it’s sharing a favorite photo, or reminding them how they enrich your life.

Pause+Pray by Elizabeth Bookser Barkley
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Sitemap

Recent Articles

Accessibility by WAH