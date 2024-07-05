Looking Up

Reflect

She pulled up her photo file on her phone, excited to show me what she had seen on an excursion to a dark park away from city lights: images from a friend’s telescope. “There’s a nebula. Can you see a dark image of a horse’s head?” As she eagerly enlarged the screen, I gasped in delight at a million dazzling stars.

Pray

God of light,

Centuries ago, wisdom figures from the East followed your star

until they found you and your parents after your birth.

In times of darkness, drained of insight,

when I feel burdened and losing my purpose,

send a gentle nudge my way to remind me to look up for your brightness,

always there for me.

Act

Today, find an opportunity to bring brightness and strength to someone, whether it’s sharing a favorite photo, or reminding them how they enrich your life.