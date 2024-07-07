Reflect

There is a part of God’s Self that can only be communicated to us through nature. Whether we are taking a hike or merely walking down a sidewalk, may we accept the invitation to experience our Creator in the great outdoors.

Pray

O Divine Presence, make me attentive to the ways you speak to me

through nature and all life forms.

Help me prioritize communing with you

in the great cathedral of the outdoors, knowing that you reveal yourself here

in ways ever fresh and new.

I pray for eyes to see you, hands to touch you, and lungs to breathe you

in every step I take.

Amen.

Act

Carve out extra time today to take a walk and enjoy the presence of God outside. What do you see, hear, taste, smell, and touch that speaks to you of the holy?