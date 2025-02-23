Pause + Pray

Inclusivity and Community

three diverse people sitting together

Reflect

Inclusivity and community thrive in environments where simplicity fosters genuine connections and mutual respect. St. Francis welcomed all into his community, embracing diversity with a humble and open heart. Embracing simplicity allows us to build authentic relationships and create inclusive communities where everyone feels valued.

Pray

Loving God,
Help us build inclusive communities rooted in simplicity and love.
Teach us to embrace diversity and celebrate the unique gifts of every person.
Like St. Francis, may we create spaces of warmth and acceptance,
finding joy in the richness of communal life.
Amen.

Act

Consider how you can contribute to creating inclusive spaces where everyone feels welcomed and valued. Actively seek opportunities to connect with others from diverse backgrounds, fostering unity and understanding through simple acts of kindness and hospitality.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
