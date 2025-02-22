Pause + Pray

Holy Waters

girl watering a tree with a watering can.

Reflect

The busyness and distractions of everyday life can damage our souls. But God’s grace is like a rain that nourishes a thirsty earth. Does your spirit need watering? Start with this prayer.

Pray

God of life and love,
my soul is dry like a plant that’s been neglected.
Too often I thirst for your love
and your grace.
Give me the space to be
calm
quiet
and ready
to listen to your voice.
Only then can your waters
replenish me.
If your love is like a rain
falling on a barren landscape,
let me soak up that love in kind.
Only then can I be healed.
Amen.

Act

Share this prayer with somebody whose spirit is need of watering. Remind them that God’s love is free and forever.

