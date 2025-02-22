Holy Waters

Reflect

The busyness and distractions of everyday life can damage our souls. But God’s grace is like a rain that nourishes a thirsty earth. Does your spirit need watering? Start with this prayer.

Pray

God of life and love,

my soul is dry like a plant that’s been neglected.

Too often I thirst for your love

and your grace.

Give me the space to be

calm

quiet

and ready

to listen to your voice.

Only then can your waters

replenish me.

If your love is like a rain

falling on a barren landscape,

let me soak up that love in kind.

Only then can I be healed.

Amen.

Act

Share this prayer with somebody whose spirit is need of watering. Remind them that God’s love is free and forever.