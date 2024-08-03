Grace and Service

Reflect

Humility is not a sign of weakness but a mark of true strength—a recognition of our own limitations and imperfections, and a willingness to serve others with grace and selflessness. Embracing humility as a Franciscan leader means leading by example—being willing to roll up our sleeves and serve alongside our team members, rather than simply giving orders from above. It means admitting when we are wrong or when we don’t have all the answers and being open to learning and growing from our mistakes.

Pray

Loving God,

Help us embrace humility as a cornerstone of our faith,

recognizing that true greatness lies not in exalting ourselves

but in serving others with grace and selflessness.

May our lives help inspire others to do your work.

We ask this in your holy name. Amen.

Act

Take a moment to reflect on the role of humility in your own leadership style. How can you cultivate a spirit of humility in your interactions with others?