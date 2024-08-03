Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Grace and Service

two women working together in an office

Reflect

Humility is not a sign of weakness but a mark of true strength—a recognition of our own limitations and imperfections, and a willingness to serve others with grace and selflessness. Embracing humility as a Franciscan leader means leading by example—being willing to roll up our sleeves and serve alongside our team members, rather than simply giving orders from above. It means admitting when we are wrong or when we don’t have all the answers and being open to learning and growing from our mistakes.

Pray

Loving God,
Help us embrace humility as a cornerstone of our faith,
recognizing that true greatness lies not in exalting ourselves
but in serving others with grace and selflessness.
May our lives help inspire others to do your work.
We ask this in your holy name. Amen.

Act

Take a moment to reflect on the role of humility in your own leadership style. How can you cultivate a spirit of humility in your interactions with others?

Pause+Pray book
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles