Reflect

Philosopher Alfred North Whitehead asserted that the aim of the universe is toward the production of beauty. St. Mother Teresa counseled that our calling is to do something beautiful for God. Each of us can add beauty to the universe by intentionally bringing joy, laughter, creativity, and healing to others’ lives. What beauty can we add to the lives of those around us? Where can we stop, as author Patricia Adams Farmer counsels, to take a beauty break rejoicing in this wonderful world and sharing our joy with others?

Pray

Artist of the universe,

You create the world in beauty

And ask us to be your companions

In creating a beautiful universe.

Help us in each action to add

Beauty to the universe and the lives of those around us.

Amen.

Act

Today, take a beauty break to notice beauty all around you. Notice places where you can add joy and beauty to love around you. Ask God to give you the wisdom and courage to do something beautiful for God in every situation in which you find yourself.