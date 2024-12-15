Search
Pause + Pray

God’s Light Shines in Everyone

woman looking at lights outside a window

Reflect

John’s Gospel says God’s light “enlightens everyone” (1:9). In the Christmas season, let us see the light, be the light, and bring forth the light in ourselves and those around us. God’s light shines in our friends, strangers, and those we perceive as enemies. Let us reflect on these two questions: Where can I see the light in the darkness? How can I bring God’s light to challenging situations?

Pray

Light of the world,
Shine in me, on me, and through me.
Open my senses to your light in those around me
And enlighten me to ways that I can bring forth your light 
In unexpected places for your glory and the healing of the world.
Amen.

Act

Let me train my eyes to see the light of God in myself and those around me. Let me pause to look at a spouse or dear friend or stranger, seeing the light of God in them. Let me look deeply, looking for the light in those people who are challenging to me and in political leaders whose views differ from my own. Let me the see the light, be the light, and bring forth God’s light in the world.

New call-to-action
Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
