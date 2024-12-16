Search
Pause + Pray

Using a Person’s Name as an Act of Reverence

mug with "hello my name is" sticker

Reflect

A powerful lesson my dad taught me as a little girl was how using a person’s name is an act of reverence. Once at the grocery store, my Dad thanked the person who bagged our groceries by using their first name. “Patty, always thank the person who bags your groceries, because they often do not get seen, or thanked, or noticed.” To say another human being’s name is a simple, yet powerful way to honor their God-given dignity and humanity.

Pray

Spirit of Love,
Help me to remember that
I am always known and loved by God.
My name is always on your lips.
May I remember to always speak the names
of those I encounter with kindness and love.
Amen.

Act

Be on the lookout today to use people’s names as you encounter them. And when you do so, be aware of saying it as an act of reverence. How does this change your interactions with people around you?

